Local state senators to speak on education initiatives Friday


April 23, 2019 at 11:01a.m.

CANFIELD — State Sens. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, and Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, will speak at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, to local school district superintendents, principals, treasurers and board of education members.

The two will discuss their education initiatives and answer questions.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900