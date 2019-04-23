Local state senators to speak on education initiatives Friday
CANFIELD — State Sens. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, and Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, will speak at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, to local school district superintendents, principals, treasurers and board of education members.
The two will discuss their education initiatives and answer questions.
