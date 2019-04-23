Local Army recruiter arrested on child-porn charges

Staff report

poland

A U.S. Army recruiter was arrested Saturday after being accused of inappropriately filming his wife’s 11-year-old daughter, according to police reports.

The wife of Nathan Clinger, 32, of Poland, found videos on his phone of her daughter getting dressed and using the bathroom.

In recent months, Clinger has charged thousands of dollars to live pornographic websites, his wife told township police.

Clinger’s wife also contacted his ex-wife, who claimed she discovered child pornography on his computer while they were married. When confronted, he destroyed the computer, the ex-wife said.

Police arrested Clinger on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor. His cellphone was logged into evidence, but when officer Jeffrey Lewis arrested Clinger, he placed Clinger’s cellphone on top of his police car.

Lewis drove away with the phone on top of his car, causing it to fall and its screen to shatter.

The phone will be sent to Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, where the content hopefully can be retrieved, said police Chief Brian Goodin.

At this point in time, police do not believe the victim was physically assaulted, the chief said.

Clinger is scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.