Kent State at Trumbull displays sexual assault exhibit this week

WARREN — “What were you wearing?”

This question has been asked of many survivors of sexual assault. This week, Kent State University at Trumbull is displaying its own “What were you wearing?” exhibit in its Lower Commons.

The exhibit, which started in 2014 at the University of Arkansas, was inspired by Dr. Mary Simmerling’s poem, “What Was I Wearing?” Similar exhibits are housed each year throughout the United States and in other countries.

The display features clothing worn by sexual survivors who testified at trial about the clothing they were wearing at the time of the assault.

“This is another opportunity to educate our students,” said Mary Wilson, associate professor, criminology and justice studies. “It is a powerful exhibit, and one that we hope makes people think.”

The display, which is sponsored by Trumbull Campus Diversity in Action Council and Trumbull Campus Green Dot, lasts through Thursday.

The exhibit is part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.