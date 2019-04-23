I-80 work postponed until Wednesday


April 23, 2019 at 8:37a.m.

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department of Transportation has postponed the I-80 pavement-repair project that had been planned for today.

It will now take place Wednesday.

The project will now begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 eastbound between U.S. Route 62 and the Pennsylvania line. I-80 will be reduced to one lane through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

