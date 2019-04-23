Forest board member seeks change in permit process

POLAND

Poland Municipal Forest board member Dr. Ian Renne on Tuesday proposed a change to the board’s permit approval process.

Currently, Poland residents who wish to perform an action in the forest are required to submit a permit to the chair of the board, Elinor Zedaker. “Action” covers anything from events at the pavilion to use of chainsaws in the forest.

Dr. Renne intends to make permit approval subject to board vote. “The board has no say, nor are we informed,” Dr. Renne said at the meeting.

The idea stems from Dr. Renne’s concern that the village street department removal of wood dams from the forest is resulting in increased erosion. The erosion process has been the subject of debate among board members.

Zedaker advised Dr. Renne to bring his idea to the village solicitor, Jay Macejko.