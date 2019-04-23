Earthquake kills at least 11

Associated Press

PORAC, Philippines

Rescuers found more bodies overnight in the rubble of a supermarket that crashed down in a powerful earthquake that damaged buildings and an airport in the northern Philippines, raising the death toll to 11, officials said today.

The bodies of four victims were pulled from Chuzon Supermarket, and three other villagers died due to collapsed house walls, said Mayor Condralito dela Cruz of Porac town in Pampanga province, north of Manila.