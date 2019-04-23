Drug disposal day in Mahoning to take place Saturday


April 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Drug disposal day in Mahoning to take place Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, unused, unwanted and expired pills and patches can be brought to Mahoning County sites listed below for proper disposal. The service is free and anonymous. No sharps/needles, liquids, creams, inhalers or medical waste will be accepted.

places: Austintown Police Department, outdoor drive-thru, 92 Ohltown Road; Boardman Police Department, 8299 Market St.; Goshen Police District, 14003 South Range, Salem; Beaver Police Department, front lobby, 601 W. South Range Road, North Lima; Canfield Police Department, 104 Lisbon St.; Milton Township Police District, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton; New Middletown Police Department-Municipal Building, 10711 Main St.; Sebring Police Department, 3475 E. South Range Road; Poland Government Center, 3339 Dobbins Road; Springfield Township Police, 10711 Main St., New Middletown; Youngstown State University, 266 W. Wood St.; and Struthers City Hall, 6 Elm St.

Laughs for prostate screening in May

BOARDMAN

Former sportscaster turned stand-up comic Bill Boronkay will headline a comedy show May 4 at Cafe 422, 8586 South Ave., to benefit Man Up Mahoning Valley. Proceeds will support free prostate-cancer screenings throughout the Valley.

Liz Blanc, a veteran of the Cleveland Comedy Festival and Chicago Women’s Comedy Festival, and writer, comic and trivia expert Greg Smrdel, will join Boronkay. The comics are known for their PG-rated acts.

Tickets cost $30 per person and include a dinner buffet. A cash bar is available. The deadline to reserve tickets is Friday. For information, call 330-480-3405. This event is underwritten by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, Prout Boiler and Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Health-week activities

NEWTON FALLS

Healthy Treasures Health Food Store and Cafe, 40 W. Broad St., is celebrating this week with a health week featuring more than 20 interactive events and educational workshops to promote earth-friendly living and wellness.

Each day will feature four speakers or public demonstrations during the day and evening. Call Healthy Treasures for information at 330-872-1119.

Staff/wire reports

