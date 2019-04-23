Dog fight starts car chase and crash in Warren

WARREN — A city woman told police Monday a man chased her and drove into the car she was driving early Sunday, causing significant damage.

The confrontation took place after a 34-year-old man she was with got into an argument with the man who drove into her car.

The woman said the two argued at a Parkman Road tavern earlier Sunday. After the argument, her friend kicked the other man’s dog at his house on Ferndale Avenue Southwest, she said.

Her friend ran to her vehicle after that and she drove away. But the other man followed them around the Palmyra Heights neighborhood in the southwestern area of the city, she said.

After she pulled into an unspecified driveway, the other man drove over the grass and into her car. She drove away. The other vehicle hit a fire hydrant. The vehicle she was driving, which sustained significant damage to the passenger side, belongs to the woman’s brother. No arrests were made.