Cleveland airport seeks FBI help for information screen woes
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has asked the FBI for help in determining why system problems have led to its flight and baggage claim information screens going blank.
WEWS-TV reports the FBI today confirmed it had been contacted by city and airport officials. The FBI said in a statement it’s conducting a “collaborative assessment” to determine the cause of the problems but declined to release any additional information.
The airport issued a statement on Twitter early today saying the problem was caused by a “technical issue” and that it had not affected any flights.
The problem began Monday afternoon. The city said Monday that employee email at the airport also wasn’t working.
