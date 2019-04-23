Chamber plans event

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the Canfield Area Council will host Good Evening, Canfield! at 5:30 p.m. May 2 at the Tippecanoe Country Club. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Speaking will be city Mayor Richard Duffett, township Trustee Brian Governor and school Superintendent Alex Geordan.

NE Ohio gas prices up

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 7 cents higher this week at $2.67 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average gas price last week was $2.60. The average price in Youngstown is $2.66. The average gas price during the week of April 23, 2018, was $2.67.

CoreLife Eatery

BOARDMAN

CoreLife Eatery is opening its 53rd location, in Boardman, on May 9. The shop is at 700 Boardman-Poland Road across from the Shops at Boardman Park. The fast-casual franchise specializes in custom bowls using fresh seasonal ingredients.

Plane crash kills 6

dallas

A man regularly volunteered to fly sick people in remote parts of the country to hospitals in Houston and Dallas was at the controls of a twin-engine airplane that crashed Monday in the Hill Country of Central Texas, killing all six aboard.

Jeffrey C. Weiss, 65, the pilot, was a senior vice president for investments at Raymond James and Associates in Houston. Also killed were Stuart Roben Kensinger, 55; Angela Webb Kensinger, 54; Mark Damien Scioneaux, 58; Scott Reagan Miller, 55; and Marc Tellepsen, 45, all of Houston, said DPS Sgt. Orlando Moreno.

Trump Fed choice steps aside; another faces new doubts

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the Federal Reserve stumbled Monday, with one of his potential nominees for the Fed’s board withdrawing and another being enveloped by fresh doubts.

Herman Cain, a former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, asked to be taken out of the running for an influential post at the U.S. central bank, Trump tweeted. Cain had dropped out of the 2012 presidential race after facing allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity – issues that resurfaced after Trump said this month he planned to nominate Cain for the Fed.

Separately, CNN on Monday unearthed opinion columns that Trump’s other pick for a Fed board vacancy, conservative commentator Stephen Moore, wrote in the early 2000s. Among the opinions Moore asserted in those columns was that women should be barred from refereeing, announcing or even selling beer at men’s college basketball games.

Moore told CNN that the articles were “a spoof.”

NY outbreaks drive up US measles count

NEW YORK

Outbreaks in New York state continue to drive up the number of U.S. measles cases, which are approaching levels not seen in 25 years.

Health officials say 71 more cases were reported last week, with 68 of them from New York. That brings this year’s total to 626.

That is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported for the whole year. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

