Big turnout expected Friday to honor parents, teachers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District will celebrate both parents and teachers at its 13th Parent Title I Conference beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, in the Stambaugh Auditorium Ballroom.

“Last year’s event was such a success that we decided to pattern this year’s conference along those same lines,” said Linda Hoey, YCSD’s chief of family engagement. “Teachers nominated Star Parents and parents nominated Star Teachers.”

Star Teachers and Parents are those who go above and beyond in working with students and in relating to each other.

“Like last year, this year’s conference is an evening affair,” Hoey said. “Parents and teachers can enjoy an evening out with dinner and a program. We’re bringing back the red carpet too, where parents and teachers who attend can shine like the stars they are and pose for photographs.”

The theme of the evening is “Moving Forward Together.” Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will address attendees and school district CEO Krish Mohip will speak.

Guy Burney, director of the city’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, is the featured speaker.

The Parent Conference aligns with Goal III of Mohip’s strategic plan, “Improving Parent, Family and Community Engagement.”

“We’re expecting a big turnout,” Hoey added.