Agenda Wednesday

Mill Creek MetroParks, horticulture standing committee meeting, 6 p.m., parking lot, Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, caucus, 6:15 p.m. in room 11; regular meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Trumbull County Board of Health, 1 p.m., first-floor patient waiting area, Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.

Warren City, regular council meeting, 6 p.m., municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE, Warren.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.