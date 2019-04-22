YFD busy on city's East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — A fire at an 816 Plazaview Court apartment about 12:15 p.m. today was the third fire in four days on the East Side.
A malfunctioning stove inside an apartment caused heavy damage, Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said. A damage estimate was not available, Wright said.
A vacant home was destroyed Friday on Carl Street and early Monday morning on Ravine Drive.
