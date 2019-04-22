Warren woman pleads guilty to Feb. 20 bank robbery

WARREN — Amber L. Finney, 35, of Ward Avenue Northwest, the first person convicted under Warren's bestiality law for having sex with a dog in 2017, pleaded guilty today to robbing a Warren bank Feb. 20.

Finney will undergo an investigation of her background before she is sentenced by Judge Pete Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in about four weeks.

Warren police said Finney entered the Chase Bank on West Market Street with a hooded sweatshirt covering her face and handed a teller a note saying she didn't want to hurt her.

The teller gave her $1,000. Finney took the money and left, meeting up with a male standing at the corner of the bank parking lot, and the two fled north on Haymaker Avenue Northwest.

A witness advised officers the suspects ran behind the houses, and an officer followed footprints that led to the front porch of 1125 Ward St. A woman brought Finney out, and she was arrested.

Finney was convicted of bestiality in Warren Municipal Court after police saw a video on the internet showing her having sex with a dog. She spent 60 days in jail.