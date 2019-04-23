Veteran Mahoning deputy dies Sunday

By JUSTIN DENNIS

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office announced “with a heavy heart” on Monday that 35-year deputy William “Bubba” Walker had died. He was 65.

Walker was an active deputy until his death the morning of Easter Sunday. But he had been on sick leave from the department since October, Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

Walker’s close friend, retired deputy Cortland Casey, said Monday that Walker had been diagnosed with both prostate and bone cancers, though Walker tried to keep that news from Casey, as to not upset his “old school” friend and colleague. Both graduated from Youngstown East High School.

The two were nearly inseparable since junior-high school, Casey said. The only time they were apart was when Casey was serving in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War.

“His kids call me ‘uncle;’ my kids call him ‘uncle,’” Casey said. “He was a part of my family. That’s why I say he was my brother.”

As Mahoning deputies, the two often worked the same shifts, the same beats – the county jail, road patrol, the Canfield Fair – and often traveled together on their days off. Casey coined Walker’s nickname, “Bubba,” he said, laughing.

Walker and Casey were the first two county deputy sheriffs to join Youngstown’s branch of the Black Knights minority police association, which formed in the city in 1978. Casey ultimately became president and Walker his “right-hand man,” he said.

“He was a well-likable guy. ... There were hardly even inmates that would say anything bad about William. He was just an easy-going, good personality, good person,” Casey said. “I don’t think William had an enemy – as long as I knew him.”

Walker was most recently assigned to an environmental crimes investigative unit funded through the Mahoning County Green Team, Greene said.

“He’s worked everywhere from the jail to patrol,” Greene said. “Bill Walker has just been one of those guys that’s been around certainly much longer than I have here.

“And he’s just such a lovable and likable guy. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody,” he said. “He is going to be very, very sadly missed around here.”

Casey said he’s working with Walker’s family on funeral arrangements, which could be set for next week.

“I could probably have more words and more things when I start thinking about this boy,” Casey said. “I could think of nothing bad – all happy times. It was all good times.”