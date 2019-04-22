Probe continues of crash in Howland

HOWLAND

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post continues to investigate a two-vehicle head-on crash that occurred Friday at 2:13 p.m. on North River Road east of Larchmont Avenue in which two people were seriously injured.

Kyle B. Munson, 30, of Warren was eastbound on North River Road when he traveled left of center and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Betty Geiwitz, 75, of North Bloomfield, according to OSHP troopers.

Geiwitz and a passenger in her vehicle, Annette Maraczi, 68, of Cortland were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where they were listed in critical condition. Munson was not injured in the crash.

Driver plows into Niles Dental Express

NILES

A driver crashed into Niles Dental Express, 6285 Youngstown-Warren Road, about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and there was minor damage to the building and to the vehicle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. The cause of the crash remained unknown.

Driver bolts after car flips over in Poland

POLAND

Troopers of the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continued to search Sunday afternoon for a driver who fled the scene of a crash on foot after his vehicle hit a utility pole and flipped over on South Avenue near East Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township just before 4 a.m. that day.

That portion of South was closed between Western Reserve and Woodworth Road until about 10 a.m. while Ohio Edison repaired the pole.

Building catches fire at Riverview Golf Course

NEWTON FALLS

Golfers were on the Riverview Golf Course on state Route 82 in Braceville early Sunday afternoon when an equipment storage building caught fire, destroying the structure and numerous tractors, mowers and golf carts inside.

A golfer on the eighth hole saw the building burning and called the Trumbull County 911 Center about 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Numerous area fire departments responded to help the Braceville Fire Department fight the blaze, including Warren Township, Newton Falls Joint Fire District, Champion Township, Southington and the Windham Joint Fire District, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The fire marshal was expected to be at the scene today.

Mina’s Foster Closet to host ribbon-cutting

NORTH LIMA

Mina’s Foster Closet will host its ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. and an open house from noon to 5 p.m. May 10 at the Old School Marketplace, 11836 South Ave., Building E, Ste. 3. Mina’s Foster Closet supplies foster families and kinship caregivers with items needed for the children placed in a home. For information, call 330-536-9098 or email minafostercloset@gmail.com.

Officials at meeting on Opportunity Zones

COLUMBUS (AP)

Two Ohio elected officials attended a meeting where President Donald Trump proposed new regulations aimed at making it easier for investors to take advantage of tax breaks for investing in Opportunity Zones in low-income areas.

The White House said Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan and Matt Peters, assistant director of the Ohio Development Services Agency, were among state, local, tribal and community leaders from across the country at the gathering Wednesday.

The Republican president told the group that 8,700 neighborhoods across all 50 states and U.S. territories have received the Opportunity Zone designation and would be eligible for the federal tax incentives he proposes.

Proposed budget would require tattoo artists to register with state

COLUMBUS (AP)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed two-year budget seeks to require tattoo artists and body piercers to register with the state and pay a $250 fee.

Cleveland.com reported that the proposal also links licensing to training standards the state would develop. Some of those standards currently exist but are enforced by local health departments.

Ohio Department of Health spokesman J.C. Benton said the proposed law would update state regulations from 1999 on tattooing and body piercing. Those procedures have become increasingly popular since then.

Benton said the department would allow tattoo artists to register with the state online, creating a database that customers could check. He said it’s possible that licensing violations also could be accessed online by the public.

$6.2M granted for affordable housing

COLUMBUS (AP)

Ohio is set to receive nearly $6.2 million in affordable-housing grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money awarded through the Housing Trust Fund is intended to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing for low-income households and those who are homeless.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced the disbursement last week. He said it follows “inexplicable delays” by the Trump administration’s acting regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The two government-sponsored enterprises fund the national Housing Trust Fund.