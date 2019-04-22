Police: Wind may be factor in fatal skydiver accident in NC

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old man has died in a skydiving accident in North Carolina.

The Wilmington Star News reports that the accident occurred Sunday morning at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Southport. It's about 45 minutes south of Wilmington.

The man who died has been identified as Justin Goff of Florida.

Oak Island Assistant Police Chief Chris Franks said wind may have been a factor.

Airport director Howie Franklin said he spoke to staff who witnessed the incident. Franklin said he believes that Goff's chute collapsed while he was making a turn and couldn't get enough wind to re-open it. He called it "a freak accident."

