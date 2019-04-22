Poland man arrested for making and having child porn


April 22, 2019 at 5:19p.m.

POLAND — A Poland man was arrested Saturday after being accused of recording obscene videos of his wife’s 11-year-old daughter, according to police reports.

Nathan Clinger, 32, was arrested on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Clinger’s wife found videos on his phone of her daughter getting changed and using the bathroom, according to the reports.

Clinger is scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500