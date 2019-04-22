Poland man arrested for making and having child porn
POLAND — A Poland man was arrested Saturday after being accused of recording obscene videos of his wife’s 11-year-old daughter, according to police reports.
Nathan Clinger, 32, was arrested on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Clinger’s wife found videos on his phone of her daughter getting changed and using the bathroom, according to the reports.
Clinger is scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
