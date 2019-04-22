Renewal levy on ballot for Niles schools

By JORDAN COHEN

news@vindy.com

NILES

Schools Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen emphasizes the 10-year, 5.6-mill renewal levy for the schools on the May 7 primary ballot will not increase property taxes.

“We’re not asking for any additional money,” Thigpen said. “We encourage voters to read the ballot language.”

If approved, the renewal would continue generating $1.3 million annually. The funds are crucial for the district, which was declared in fiscal emergency last February after projections of sizable deficits for the next five fiscal years.

State law requires development of a financial-recovery plan under the auspices of the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission.

Thigpen points out the schools have already taken steps to reduce costs. A new health-care plan the school board approved earlier this month is projected to save the district more than $500,000 annually pending approval by the fiscal commission.

At its recent meeting, the board accepted Thigpen’s recommendation and froze her salary and those of “all certificated administrators for the 2019-2020 school year.”

Unions representing teachers and nonteaching employees agreed to new three-year contracts containing no pay increases. The commission also must approve those agreements, which contain the health-care changes.

The superintendent warns that voter rejection can only worsen the financial situation for the district and the learning environment for its 2,287 students.

“It would most definitely change class sizes if defeated [because] more staffing cuts would be unavoidable,” she said. “Smaller classes are best for the children.”

Thigpen said defeat will necessitate increases in athletic and activity fees.

“No one wants to put that burden on the parents, but we have to generate that revenue,” she said. “We have no other way.”

Lori Hudzik, district treasurer, said declining school revenue will negatively impact the entire community.

“Supporting the levy will help your property value,” Hudzik said. “Why would you want it to drop?”

Niles voters have not been sympathetic to school levies. Additional levies were soundly rejected in November 2017 and May 2018 as was a substitute levy that would have combined the renewal and additional millage last November.

Recent postings on several Niles social media sites indicate some voter opposition to the renewal levy.

Thigpen hopes voters realize what is at stake on May 7 for a district already in difficult financial straits.

“For the betterment of the community and the school district, the [levy renewal] need is vital,” the superintendent said.