Mahoning sheriff’s department mourns colleague
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday “with a heavy heart” that 35-year deputy William “Bubba” Walker has died.
Walker was assigned to an environmental crimes investigative unit, according to a Twitter post from the department Monday afternoon.
Walker was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Please join us in extending prayers to his family [and law enforcement] family. He will be truly missed,” the post reads.
