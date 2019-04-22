Lordstown council roads and grounds committee meets Tuesday


April 22, 2019 at 3:10p.m.

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Village Council's roads and grounds committee will have a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500