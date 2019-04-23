Girard council postpones vote on pay raises


April 22, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

GIRARD — City council members had proposed giving elected officials pay raises through a tiered system, but council President Reynold Paolone at tonight's council meeting told members Law Director Brian Kren advised it isn’t legal.

Council voted to postpone voting on the ordinances to provide pay raises for the mayor, law director, auditor, service director, president of council and council members until they had the full council present.

Councilmen William Ryser, Thomas Grumley and Mark Standohar and Kren were not in attendance tonight.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

