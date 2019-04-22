METRO DIGEST | Cleanup day set in Liberty; crime watch to meet in Beaver

Crime watch meeting slated in Beaver Twp.

POLAND

The Beaver Township Police Department will have a crime watch meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road. A representative from the American Association of Retired People will be the guest speaker. A township police officer will discuss local crime statistics and trends.

Cleaning up Liberty planned for Saturday

liberty

The township’s 24th annual litter cleanup will take place noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Any clubs, groups or families interested in cleaning an area can meet at the administration building and will be assigned a street to clean, or they can clean their own streets.

The cleanup is sponsored by Geauga-Trumbull County Waste Management, which is supplying bags, gloves and giveaways.

Belmont Giant Eagle is providing snacks and water for the event. For information call 330-759-1315, ext. 106.

Volunteers sought to put flags on graves

YOUNGSTOWN

The Broadhead and Wydell Memorial Team, consisting of Steffon Wydell Jones, a local historian, and Bill Broadhead, is in need of volunteers to help place American flags on veterans’ graves at Oak Hill Cemetery, 344 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, in conjunction with the local AMVETS veterans organization on May 18. The rain date is May 19.

Volunteers are to use the main entrance at the bottom of Oak Hill Avenue and meet at 8 a.m. For information, call Jones at 330-259-2091.

HOF to induct top alums from Warren

WARREN

The Warren High Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame will induct nine people this year at a 5 p.m. May 4 ceremony at Warren G. Harding High School. Cost is $30. Visit www.warrenschools.k12.oh.us for more information.

Inductees are Douglas R. Anderson, Harding Class of 1968, a Navy dentist and assistant professor at Ohio State University; April Caraway, Harding Class of 1983, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board; Patrick J. Dailey, Western Reserve Class of 1967, professor emeritus at Lewis and Clark Community College; Mary L. Duke, Harding Class of 1954, former executive director of Teen Straight Talk; Lionel Harding-Thomas, deceased, Harding Class of 1967, a school counselor and minority-affairs director in Spokane, Wash.; Maureen McGeough, Harding Class of 1981, a special agent with the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security; and Marc Paulenich, Harding Class of 1997, chief operating officer at Toledo advertising agency Hart Inc.

Lordstown to offer global logistics program

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown High School will add a global logistics and supply-chain management program this fall as part of the Southern Regional Education Board’s Advanced Career curriculum.

The program combines rigorous academics with challenging work and advanced technology to prepare students for a career, said Terry Armstrong, Lordstown superintendent.

Next school year, participating students will take the introduction to logistics class. Teacher training and equipment costs will be offset by a $10,000 advanced career grant from the Ohio Department of Education.

More Digest, A4

More