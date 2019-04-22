COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Kayla R. Goodman, 25, of Girard, and James M. Kelly, 27, of same.

Quintin C. Hubbard, 27, address confidential, and Chloe M. Diraimondo, 24, of Greenville, Pa.

Robin R. Hartman, 35, of Cortland, and Thomas A. Pierce Jr., 34, of same.

Robert P. Rubano, 61, of McDonald, and Lisa R. Neil, 59, of same.

Bradford B. Baker, 41, of Niles, and Erica L. Horner, 44, of same.

Shane D. Faison, 25, of Warren, and William D. Davis, 29, of same.

Joshua L. Piatt, 37, of Girard, and Alexis L. Broll, 32, of same.

Bryan C. Kirkpatrick, 36, of Leavittsburg, and Rosanne A. Pemberton, 33, of same.

Stephen J. Palac III, 32, of Cortland, and Sasha R. Hess, 33, of same.

Lauren A. Wisnor, 23, of Warren, and Ryan J. Glinn, 28, of same.

Edith E. Tondo, 73, of McDonald, and Robert M. Aselstyne, 76, of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

Zaynah-Lynn R. Wylliams, 20, of Niles, and Ralph E. Chipps III, 26, of same.

Robert J. Robinson, 56, of Newton Falls, and Tracy L. Walsh, 51, of same.

Christopher G. Herlinger, 42, address confidential, and Katrina L. Swisher, 27, of Warren.

Docket

US Bank NA v. Jason Camerlengo et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Justin T. Tricker et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Louis Hill et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Patrick R. Straker et al, foreclosure.

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. James L. Beckwith Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Newrez LLC v. Linda L. Helm et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Jerald Suckow et al, foreclosure.

Selene Finance LP v. Norman J. Ziccardi II et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Renee R. Stofira et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Chad R. Johnson et al, foreclosure.

William Hostetler et al v. Jason M. Palumbo et al, other civil.

Patrick Mariano v. John Marcello, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Pamela S. Perisa, other civil.

Margaret Gratz v. Joseph Walker et al, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Quick Plus Inc. et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ethan J. Greathouse, other civil.

Geico Advantage et al v. Jordan M. Devine Jones, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jarrod Sponseller, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rodney McDaniels, other civil.

Timothy Levensky et al v. Matthew McCaslin et al, other civil.

Justin Rodriguez et al v. Hard Surfaces LLC et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Diane K. Williams, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. James Sherosky, other civil.

Midway Mobile Homes LLC et al v. Ernest N. Norton Jr., other civil.

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. Platinum Rapid Funding Group LLC et al, other civil.

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. Saturn Funding LLC et al, other civil.

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. Libertas Funding LLC et al, other civil.

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. Fox Capital Group Inc. et al, other civil.

Unifund CCR LLC v. Tanay L. Hill, other civil.

Valley View Corp. v. Insight Retail Software Inc., other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Emily J. Canterino, other civil.

Creditmax Inc. v. Papette C. Matthews, other civil.

Carol A. Delgiudice v. Ashley L. Benetis et al, other torts.

Annie R. Williams v. Bell Wick Bowl Inc. et al, other torts.

Margaret V. Moore v. Nationwide Insurance et al, other torts.

Tamara D. Traylor v. Joan M. Murphy, other torts

William H. Lewis Jr. v. Donald M. Mansfield et al, other torts.

John Billy v. Warren City Schools et al, workers’ compensation.

Frank Klaric v. Charter Communications Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Roy Ryser v. Central Conveyor Co. et al, workers’ compensation.

Rachel Larkin v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anthonie W. Curtis, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bahama Bay Tanning LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Precision Medical Billing, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nautica N. Bryant, money.

Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Raheem Cleveland, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ramone Cundiff, money.

Department of Taxation v. Eric D. Dotson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Engle, money.

Department of Taxation v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Andres Gonzalez, money.

Department of Taxation v. Graham Security, money.

Department of Taxation v. Potosinos Mexican Grill Ltd., money.

Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Department of Taxation v. Justin M. Harper, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mark A. Hillier, money.

Department of Taxation v. Aulisio Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Industrial Machining and Design Services Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. James R. Morgenstern DC Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. KMR Brands Cortland Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. All Star Landscaping Services Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael J. Lindholm, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lordstown Dairy Queen Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Majesty Entertainment LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Marissa R. Mate, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael J. McGinness, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mary C. Meinke, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nicole M. Mendik, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michelle’s Mart Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Mulvery Insurance Agency Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Nelson Ledges Road Course LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Niles Mirror & Glass Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ottacagio Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Pediatric Corp. of Warren Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Reynolds Industries Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Donna L. Rogers, money.

Department of Taxation v. Benjamin M. Rosser, money.

Department of Taxation v. Fifth Season Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Renee R. Stofira, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Topnotch Diner Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Custom Design Trim & Cabinets Ltd., money.

Department of Taxation v. Vienna Center Beverage Inc., money (2).

Cortland Savings & Banking Co. v. Robert R. Schell III, money.

TD Bank USA NA v. Kenneth J. Miller, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James M. Davis, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mary T. Barnes, money.

Cortland Savings & Banking Co. v. Phyllis I. Fox, money.

Marian J. Mitolo v. John M. Diana et al, money.

Dissolutions granted

Paige Lowe and Zachary Lowe.

Benjamin Griesinger and Susan Griesinger.

Heather Heath and Christopher Byrne.

Mykelle M. Tilletski and Jason D. Tilletski.

Divorces granted

Brandon Paden v. Miriah Paden.

Patrick L. Custer v. Jazlyn R. Custer.

Donna L. McQuinn v. James W. McQuinn.

Andrew S. Molina v. Krystal Molina.

Olivia Walker v. Bryan Walker.