Woodstock artifacts headed to museum 50 years later

BETHEL, N.Y.

A bass guitar and handwritten song lyrics are among the artifacts related to the original Woodstock concert on display at a museum in New York.

The museum at the site of the concert opened for the 2019 season recently with an exhibit marking the concert’s 50th anniversary.

The Museum at Bethel Woods said the exhibit will include instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography. Highlights include a bass guitar and a tunic from Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane and handwritten lyrics for “Goin’ Up the Country” by Alan Wilson of Canned Heat.

The famous three-day concert kicked off Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel.

New exhibit of items from Tut’s tomb comes to Paris

PARIS

A new exhibit of artifacts from the tomb of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun opened in Paris more than 50 years after a similar exhibit set a visitor attendance record that still stands in the French capital.

Organizers said the 150 items in the exhibit, titled “Tutankhamun, Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,” are traveling outside Egypt for the last time before they go into a new museum near the Giza pyramids.

The exhibit was assembled to commemorate the upcoming centenary of British archaeologist Howard Carter’s 1922 discovery of Tutankhamun’s intact tomb and the treasures it held.

Paris, where the exhibit opened recently at the Grande Halle de la Villette, is the second stop of a 10-city tour that started in Los Angeles.

“Tutankhamun, Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” is on view at Paris’ Grande Halle de la Villette until Sept. 15.

WWII museum exhibit memorializes life of French painter

NEW ORLEANS

The National WWII museum opened a new exhibit dedicated to the life and art of French painter Guy de Montlaur as part of its efforts to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing at Normandy.

Montlaur was a member of the French army at the beginning of World War II and survived hand-to-hand combat, the release says.

On D-Day, he was part of a group of Free French Commandos who came ashore at Sword Beach.

His wartime service finally came to an end in November 1944 when he was wounded.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 20 and features artifacts helping describe Montlaur’s wartime experiences, pieces of his artwork and an exhibit about combat stress in the war.

Exhibit features recently donated Inuit art collection

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

A new exhibition at the University of Michigan Museum of Art features a recently donated collection of Inuit art.

The museum in Ann Arbor is presenting “Tillirnanngittuq,” which showcases 58 works from the collection of Philip and Kathy Power that includes more than 200 stone sculptures and prints. The Powers gave the collection and $2 million to the museum last year.

The museum says the title of the exhibition translates from Inuktitut to “unexpected.” Most of the works on view are from the 1950s and ’60s.

The term Inuit is used to characterize northern North America’s native peoples.

UMMA Director Christina Olsen says in a statement that the exhibition marks “an exciting new direction” for the museum.

Associated Press