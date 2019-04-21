Velvet Ice Cream’s Ye Olde Mill to open for the season May 1

UTICA, ohio

Velvet Ice Cream will open the doors to its Ye Olde Mill and factory to travelers May 1 for its 2019 season. The Utica-based ice-cream maker is celebrating its 105th anniversary and four generations of leadership.

To celebrate its loyal customers and anniversary, Velvet will be hosting free cone day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. Each guest will receive one free kid’s cone at Ye Olde Mill’s ice cream parlor and full-service restaurant. Ye Olde Mill is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in May; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June-August; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. September,; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in October.

The annual Utica Sertoma Ice Cream Festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27, this year.

TourismOhio launches site for road trips

Just in time for spring/summer travel planning, TourismOhio has launched RoadTrips.Ohio.org to help travelers find their perfect Ohio road trips.

The 10 road trips are based on themes with some routes highlighting major celebrations including the Lunar Landing 50th anniversary and the Cincinnati Reds’ 150th year. Other road trips provide adventures in family fun, cuisine, thriving cities, romance, outdoors, arts and culture and more.

There are two ways to use RoadTrips.Ohio.org. The “Find All Trips” button allows the user to browse all 10 inspirational road trips individually. The second is to click the “Find Your Trip” button, take a short quiz and let the site recommend road trips based on responses to what the user wants to find in Ohio.

New admission deal at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY

New this year, guests can now visit as much as they want before summer even starts with the Cedar Point Wild Card, valid for unlimited admission to Cedar Point May 11 – June 30 for $59.99, plus applicable taxes and fees, which is a little more than $1 per day.

The Wild Card gives guests access to wild attractions such as Steel Vengeance – voted “Best New Ride of 2018,” wild new lands such as Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island (opening May 25) and wild new special events such as Frontier Festival; not to mention the greatest collection of wild rides and roller coasters on the planet.

Special Wild Card overnight packages are also available at Cedar Point hotel properties starting at $87 per person, per night for a family of four.

Use Roadie for lost or forgotten items

Roadie is an easier way to get back lost or forgotten items on vacation. They are partnered with Delta Airlines to return lost bags faster than before. Delta passengers receive real-time status updates and can track their bag once it leaves the airport. Plus, Roadie can return any items that are left behind in the hotel room once you return home.

Roadie is the first “on-the-way” delivery network, an app-based community that puts unused capacity in passenger vehicles to work by connecting senders with drivers who are already going that way.

Roadie delivers what people need right to their door, same-day, next day and even on weekends.

Pricing is determined by distance and urgency, in addition to size. Most local gigs will cost between $8 and $60, and long-distance/cross-country gigs with oversized items can cost up to $650.

The Roadie app is available for download in the iTunes Store and on Google Play. To learn more about the world’s first neighbor-to-neighbor shipping network, visit www.roadie.com.

Staff reports