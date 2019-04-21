Trump sends condolences to Sri Lankans, lashes anew at probe

Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump is using Easter morning to offer condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, continue his attacks on special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation and attend service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea near his Florida estate.

The president tweeted happy Easter to his many followers earlier in the morning, adding “I have never been happier or more content because your Country is doing so well.”

But the tweet was followed several others in which he sought to frame the report as vindication for him, though he was clearly bothered by its details. Soon after tweeting about his happiness, he was tweeting again, calling it “nothing but a total ‘hit job.”’

The president also tweeted about the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, saying “we stand ready to help!”

The president first erroneously tweeted that the attacks had killed millions but later corrected it to 138.