Substation break-in

COLUMBIANA

A Farrell, Pa., man who broke into a city electrical substation and climbed a small electrical tower early Saturday has been cleared by Homeland Security and checked out at a local hospital. But he is being held in Columbiana County jail and will likely face charges in connection with the incident.

The suspect, Romeo Jackson Jr., 20, told police, who responded to the incident shortly after 5 a.m., that he went to the substation because Allah told him to, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police attempted to negotiate with Jackson, but he did not immediately surrender and began to break things and then began climbing a nearly 30-foot tower before surrendering to police.

2019 Garden Hotline

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County has opened its Garden Hotline for the 2019 season.

Gardeners can answer questions on a variety of topics, including growing vegetables, fruits, ornamentals and turf grass, plant identification, pruning, and insect and disease problems.

Advice encourages the use of integrated pest management and environmentally sound practices. To help with identification and diagnosis, plant and insect specimens can be brought to the Lawrence County Extension office located on the third floor of the courthouse during hotline hours.

Gardeners will be on duty from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday; and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Call 724-654-8370 with questions.

Educator burnout

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

The Westminster College Graduate School will address educator burnout and compassion fatigue at a special development workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Hoyt Science Center’s Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall on campus, 319 S. Market St.

The Trauma Informed Care Series for Educators will provide training to K-12 teachers, school counselors and administrators. Participants will learn techniques to properly identify burnout and compassion fatigue and how to engage in constructive interventions that will allow educators to initiate self-care. The workshop offers Pennsylvania Act 48 credits. To register, visit www.westminster.edu/grad. For information, contact Sharon Muraca at 724-946-7353 or muracasa@westminster.edu.

Search continues

VIENNA

Area police continued to search Saturday night for a man pulled over by Vienna police Friday for a traffic stop, but he fled on foot.

At one point, police were searching near the Candywood Golf Course. However, according to police, the suspect, John A. Walker Jr., was moving south toward Niles when a police dog lost his trail.

According to police, Walker has outstanding warrants in several jurisdictions and will be charged by Vienna authorities with obstruction and criminal trespass when apprehended.

Police describe the suspect as armed and dangerous and cautioned people to not approach him but to contact local law enforcement.

Agenda Monday

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Girard City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Trumbull County commissioners, senior-services advisory council subcommittee meetings, senior community centers at 10:30 a.m.; in-home services at 11:30 a.m., 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.

