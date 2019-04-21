HELP NETWORK

Grants

Help Network of Northeast Ohio recently received grants that will enable it to continue to serve thousands of individuals and families in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Dearing Compressor: $10,000. This grant is intended to get the word out about Help Network’s 211 lifeline for adults and children suffering or in trouble.

The Ross Griffin Memorial Foundation: $10,000. This grant will help support promotion of Help Network’s services in Trumbull County.

The Raymond John Wean Foundation: $5,000. This grant will fund Youngstown State University’s 2019 Nonprofit Leadership Summer Honors Internship Program.

About Help Network: Help Network of Northeast Ohio provides 24/7 crisis intervention, suicide prevention and intervention, referrals and support services to people experiencing mental-health issues, substance abuse, homelessness-related and/or other situational problems.