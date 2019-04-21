EMILY MATTHEWS | THE VINDICATOR
Emily Matthews | THE VINDICATOR
Easter blessings
Monsignor Peter Polando uses incense as he blesses Easter food at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown on Saturday afternoon. People brought baskets of food to the church that they plan to eat on Easter. In some places, there is a tradition of blessing food that will be eaten Easter morning, thereby breaking the traditional Lenten fast. The foods are usually brought in nicely decorated baskets to the church on Holy Saturday to be blessed.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.