Emily Matthews | THE VINDICATOR

Easter blessings

Monsignor Peter Polando uses incense as he blesses Easter food at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown on Saturday afternoon. People brought baskets of food to the church that they plan to eat on Easter. In some places, there is a tradition of blessing food that will be eaten Easter morning, thereby breaking the traditional Lenten fast. The foods are usually brought in nicely decorated baskets to the church on Holy Saturday to be blessed.