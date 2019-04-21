Diabetes management seminar is Wednesday

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes are invited to participate in a four-part class offered by Penn State University Extension.

An informational meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The class, which also will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starts May 1 and continues May 8, 15 and 22 at YMCA New Castle, 20 W. Washington St.

“Dining with Diabetes” is a nationally accredited diabetes education program that is geared toward anyone who has Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, has a family member with Type 2 diabetes or is at risk for developing diabetes.

A trained extension educator, in consultation with registered dietitians and diabetes educators, will lead the discussion.

Each class offers information on healthy food and physical-activity choices, food demonstrations and tasting and guidance on important numbers to know for managing diabetes.

In addition to program-related booklets, participants will receive the “Dining with Diabetes” cookbook and have the option of having their A1C tested at the first and follow-up classes. A1C is a nonfasting blood test obtained by a finger stick. Results show a three-month average blood-glucose level.

The cost to attend the course is $39. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes or call 877-345-0691. Registration deadline is Tuesday.