COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

New complaints

Kent State University v. Christopher Jones, money.

Village of Salineville v. Donald Baker et al, money.

Kent State University v. Kaileigh Kannal, money.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Lorena Spann, money.

Grange Insurance v. Austin Kimmell, personal injury.

Sandia Resolution Co. LLC v. Scot Oliver, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Rachel Zubay, 43512 Columbiana-Waterford Road, Columbiana, and Brian Zubay, same address.

Sandra Clark, 6663 Votaw Drive, Lisbon, and Gerald Clark, 220 Kennedy St., Louisville.

Divorces Asked

Staci Smith, Minerva, v. Christopher Smith, Minerva.

Docket

Hillyer Holdings LLC v. Ryan Hillman, judgment for plaintiff.

American Express National Bank v. Linda Kirk, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Bank of New York Mellon v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Angeline Tinsley et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Roy Fultz et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert D. Carr et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Linda K. Posey et al, foreclosure.

American Financial Resources Inc. v. Anthony J. Monday et al, foreclosure.

New Day Financial LLC v. Sharon L. Helsel et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joseph G. Dozier et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

TD Bank USA NA v. Amanda M. Sharps Martin, default.

James J. Pirko v. Paul P. Helms et al, dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Michael M. Johnson et al, dismissed.

Ethan W. Patrick et al v. Kala Realty Ltd. et al, dismissed.

Sheila Myk v. LTV Steel Co. et al, dismissed.

Michael J. Keith v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Thomas Rich v. General Motors Corp. NAO Lordstown Fabricating et al, dismissed.

US Bank Trust NA v. Cynthia R. Smith et al, dismissed.

Barbara Watkins v. Letha Marsh et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Lesley J. Daniels, dismissed.

Daniel Gwinn v. Janet Milhan, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Judith A. O’Malley, dismissed.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust v. Gentry L. Matlock et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Steve Martin, dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Mark D. Ringold et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Dawn M. Damron et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Andrew Barr, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Melissa Hall, dismissed.

Jamestown Village Condo Assoc. No. 1 v. Robert W. Crislip et al, dismissed.

Delores Karnofel v. Superior Waterproofing Inc., dismissed.

Superior Waterproofing Inc. v. Delores Karnofel, dismissed.

State v. Brandi L. Cottrell, sentenced.

State v. Darryl K. Swiney, sentenced.

State v. Raymond Harrison III, sentenced.

State v. Christopher A. Wright, sentenced.

State v. Caleb J. Holbrook, sentenced.

State v. Torian J. Bonner, sentenced.

Charlene S. Williams v. Jerry L. Baker et al, settled.

Brandon Miller v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

Jason Cleland et al v. Harry T. Reeder, settled.

Darrell L. Lowery v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

Sam Lamancusa v. Orlando L. Ervin et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

James A. Griffith and Sheila R. Griffith.

Sharon K. Strohmeyer and Eric V. Strohmeyer.

Kenneth L. Edwards and Desiree H. Baldine.

Tenna Fletcher and Andre Campbell.

James T. Straight and Carla Straight.

Jack Ferreri and Jasmine Ferreri.

Lisa M. Neuleib and Cory A. Neuleib.

Divorces granted

Sheila Atkins v. Jacob L. Atkins.

Joe Collins v. Bonnie Myers.

Shirley J. Billings v. Livston T. Billings.

Carol A. Walsh v. George M. Walsh.

Devin Slanina v. David A. Slanina Jr.

LEGAL SEPARATION GRANTED

Sandra Davidson v. Mark Davidson.

Domestic cases dismissed

Roland McCloskey v. Kristie McCloskey, dismissed.

Mark Rawlings v. Debrah Rawlings, dismissed.

Robin Hager v. Mark Hager, dismissed.

Robert Rathburn and Rocio Mireles Piedra, dismissed.

Joanne Sortini v. Joshua Woods, dismissed.

Jon Hendricks v. Mollie Keevey, dismissed.

MAHONING COUNTY

docket

Donald L. Harshbarger v. Fifth Avenue Otolayngologists Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. Pamela J. Martini et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

April Brown v. PPD Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph Protain et al v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Maryjane McMillin et al v. Kenneth Meese, settled and dismissed.

Giovanni Mavar et al v. Robert Kleinknecht et al, order of magistrate.

Linda L. Michael v. Austintown Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Tina M. Diciccio v. Walmart Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Robert M. Hancher et al, order of magistrate.

Lee Hartman v. Corey Ward, order of magistrate.

Michael Gelum v. Extrudex Aluminum Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

John R. Chaban et al v. Antonine Village et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Kelli Coffer, sentenced.

State v. Amanda Lodge, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Troisi, sentenced.

State v. Kennett W. Ayala Jimenez, sentenced.

State v. Brian C. Ward, pleads guilty.

State v. Curtis Daye Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Justin Clark, sentenced.

State v. Kyle Morrison, pleads guilty.

State v. Rayce Edwards, pleads guilty.

State v. Demarcus Ivory, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Sayers, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Adkins, pleads guilty.

Apostolous Sisalouis v. APBN Inc. et al, decision of magistrate.

Sandra Bukovinsky v. Youngstown Orthopedic Associates Ltd., order of magistrate.

Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. v. Patrick Manning et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Discover Bank v. Mariah Wigfall, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. TWH of Ohio LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Shelby Blakeman Jr. v. Steven Spargo et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Wilton Pittman III et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Storm Requa v. Gerald R. Quaranta et al, order of magistrate.

Liberty Savings Bank FSB v. Anthony P. Vivo et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Gerald Scavnicky et al, order of magistrate.

Fidelity Bank v. James E. Cottle Jr. et al, dismissed.

Lori A. Confer et al v. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Scott W. Stillman v. Reiter Dairy LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Phillip Woodyard v. Michael E. Kenney et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks v. Raymond C. Wilson et al, dismissed.

Odyssey Environmental LLC et al v. Andrew Grueber et al, order of magistrate.

bankruptcies chapter 7

Jack E. Coiner, of 6300 South Ave. Apt. 801, Youngstown.

Justin R. Ricci, of 1627 Moorefield Ave., Youngstown.

William E. Barnett II, of 109 Clingan Road, Struthers.

Anthony F. Carson, of 1189 Windgate Drive, Youngstown.

Charles McCleery, of 163 DeHoff Drive, Youngstown.

Janiecia R. Abrams, of 1810 Josephine Ave., Youngstown.

Shanna M. Jackson, of 173 Homestead Drive, Youngstown.

Kelly R. Perry, of 156 E. Indiana Ave., Sebring.

Sheri A. Slaina, of 1919 Peachtree Court, Youngstown.

Reign A. Bruno, of 4529 Nantucket Drive, Austintown.

Luisa D. Ribicic, of 8289 Hitchcock Road, Youngstown.

Rhiannon M. Murphy, of 922 Birch Hill Drive, Youngstown.

Gina L. Young, of 4823 Westchester Drive Apt. 220, Austintown.

Ashlie R. Dutton, of 445 E. Jackson St., Lowellville.

Ruth A. Dyke, of 33 Boxwood Drive, Beloit.

Elvis Colon, of 474 Coitsville Road, Campbell.

April M. Rossi, of 68 N. Brockway Ave., Youngstown.

Andrew K. Peterson, of 21 E. Lewis St., Struthers.

Deborah A. Cranston, of 206 E. Michigan Ave., Sebring.

Amanda L. Laird, of 5328 Baker St., Austintown.

Latece N. Wright, of 6075 Applecrest Court Apt. 48, Youngstown.

Bryant L. Douglas, of 460 Ferndale Ave., Youngstown.

Terry E. McDaniel Sr., of 12983 Bandy Road, Austintown.

Ronald K. Williams, of 12413 Duck Creek Road, Salem.

Leona C. Cofield, of 418 Parkcliff Ave., Youngstown.

Cynthia M. Torres, of 505 W. Judson Ave., Youngstown.

Tamara N. Jarrett, of 230 Bright Ave., Campbell.

Gregory J. Yushak, of 4617 Rhode Island Drive, Austintown.

Charles J. Kish, of 1851 Woodlawn Ave., Youngstown.

Amanda S. Clementi, of 55 Erskine Ave., Boardman.

Mary Williams, of 7148 W. Western Reserve Road, Canfield.

Elizabeth M. Clausen, of 64 N. Roanoke Ave., Austintown.

Carrie A. Palazzo, of 5600 Lockwood Blvd., Youngstown.

Carmen M. Santana Diaz, of 3246 Glen Oak Drive, Youngstown.