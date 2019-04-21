Couple weds at Ohio airport bag claim where they first met

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Proving life and love can be a carousel, a couple got married at the Ohio airport baggage claim where they met 12 years ago.

Michelle Belleau’s boss sent her to pick up Ron Peterson at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2007.

A long-distance relationship developed, with Belleau in Cleveland and Peterson in Los Angeles.

They said their vows Saturday at a spot Belleau says “couldn’t be more perfect,” The Plain Dealer reported.

Belleau said airports became happy and sad places for the couple as they’d reunite and then too quickly have to depart. She has since moved to California.

Southwest Airlines agreed to move arriving bags to another carousel to make way for the ceremony.

Belleau said it took time to convince Hopkins officials to let them marry there.

Save-the-date cards were designed to look like Southwest luggage tags; wedding invitations resembled Southwest boarding passes.