Blood Drives


April 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

today

Walgreens, 600 S. Mecca St., Cortland, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St., 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Drive, Columbiana, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., 2 to 7 p.m.

YSU, Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

