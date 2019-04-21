Blood Drives
today
Walgreens, 600 S. Mecca St., Cortland, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St., 1 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Drive, Columbiana, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., 2 to 7 p.m.
YSU, Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
