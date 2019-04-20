Trumbull Tourism Bureau expands website, releases new visitor’s guide

Staff report

WARREN

Did you know Trumbull County has the oldest general store in Ohio? (The End of the Commons in Mesopotamia, built in 1840.)

Or the oldest-running racetrack in Ohio and the United States? (Sharon Speedway, now 90 years old, in Hartford Township.)

These are a few of the facts highlighted in this year’s newly released Trumbull County Visitors Guide, which will be available at Interstate 80 service plazas and local visitor and lodging sites, as well as the tourism bureau office on Mahoning Avenue downtown.

“Trumbull County has a lot to offer visitors to our area. Whether it’s family adventure, relaxation, history or beer, wine and food, we offer affordable experiences that people of all ages can enjoy,” said Beth Kotwis Carmichael, bureau executive director.

The bureau also has made changes to its website: www.ExploreTrumbullCounty.com, that can educate even local residents on points of interest throughout the county.

The bureau’s new website contains pages on nearly every small and large community in the county. For instance, it has dozens of listings for Warren.

Other communities highlighted include Niles, Newton Falls, Howland, Vienna, Liberty, Hubbard, Girard, Bazetta, Hartford, Champion, Bristol, Kinsman, Cort- land, Mesopotamia, Mecca and Leavittsburg.