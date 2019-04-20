Man who took baby Thursday in Warren held without eligibility to make bond

Staff report

WARREN

James A. Stennett, 20, was ordered held in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond Friday after police say he made threatening remarks as he took his son, 2 months old, from his son’s mother on Hazelwood Avenue Southeast on Thursday.

Stennett pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Muncipal Court to misdemeanor domestic violence and interference with custody. He returns to court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Thursday’s incident prompted officials to issue an Amber Alert that was canceled after the child was safely turned over to police, and Stennett was arrested about 8 p.m. on Berkshire Drive Southeast.

Stennett took the boy from the home he shared with the baby’s mother, 19, about 1:20 p.m. while threatening to shoot police if they tried to take the boy, according to police reports.

A Warren police report says the woman told police the incident began with her walking out of their home to avoid Stennett while leaving the baby on the couch.

Stennett locked her out, so she pounded on the door and kicked the glass storm door at the same time Stennett was opening the main door, causing pieces of the storm door to hit him in the face, breaking his glasses.

Stennett threw her down and started to choke her next to the baby, she said. When he stopped, she told him she was leaving. Stennett pushed her down and kicked her, she said. That’s when he drove away with their son, police said.

Police found no injuries on the woman, and she did not seek medical treatment.