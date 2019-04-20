I-680 lane restriction

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Monday, traffic along Interstate 680 northbound between Belle Vista Avenue and state Route 711 will be reduced to one lane between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day for bridge reconstruction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This lane restriction will last until further notice.

Beginning April 29, the ramp from I-680 southbound to South Avenue will be closed through mid-May for bridge repairs and painting.

Motorists must detour from I-680 southbound to state Route 170 and Midlothian Boulevard to South Avenue.

Police search for man

VIENNA

Authorities will resume the search today for a suspect who ran away from police Friday night and who is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities remind area residents to keep their doors and windows locked.

Officers searched a wooded area by Niles Vienna Road and Scoville North Road near the former Candywood Golf Club, but did not find the suspect as of press time late Friday. A police dog was called in to track the suspect.

The suspect had ran away after realizing he had an active warrant at a traffic stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted in the search by Vienna, Weathersfield and Niles police departments.

Tree awards ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department will have the 2019 Region 6 Tree City USA and Tree Campus USA awards ceremony Tuesday morning at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., in Mill Creek Park. It is a program by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The celebration will honor the members of the community who have worked hard to preserve, protect and increase Ohio’s urban forestry programs.

In addition, the program will provide up-to-date information on new practices and procedures while showcasing local accomplishments in preserving and beautifying the environment.

Representatives will include members of government offices, community groups, volunteer neighborhood committees, and colleges and universities in the region.

Denim Day campaign

WARREN

With National Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the Trumbull County Domestic Violence Task Force is encouraging community members to wear denim Wednesday in recognition of the 20th annual Denim Day campaign.

Denim Day started as a way to protest the Italian Supreme Court after it overturned a rape conviction. The campaign has since been supported internationally.

In 1999, the Italian Parliament overturned the conviction of a 45-year-old driving instructor who was accused and convicted of raping his 18-year-old student. During his appeal, the defense argued the victim’s jeans were so tight it would be impossible to remove them without her consent.

According to The New York Times, the court’s ruling stated, “Jeans cannot be removed easily, and certainly it is impossible to pull them off.”

The task force encourages participants to share group photos to the Trumbull County Domestic Violence Task Force’s Facebook page, using #TCDenimDay.

Teen burned in fire

MILTON

A 13-year-old suffered burns to his back and ears after a fire about 1:20 a.m. Friday destroyed a mobile home.

Township fire Chief Harold Maynard said the mobile home on Azalea Drive is a total loss, as was a car that was parked next to it. A second car was also heavily damaged, Maynard said.

Maynard said the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The cause is listed as undetermined as an investigation continues with help from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, Maynard said.

Community Watch

YOUNGSTOWN

The Lincoln Knolls Community Watch will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road. The special guest will be Youngstown firefighter John Carbon.

Meeting rescheduled

AUSTINTOWN

The scheduled township trustees meeting set for Monday has been rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. April 29.

Power is restored

WARREN

Power was restored about 11 p.m. Friday to all the Trumbull County residences that had lost power earlier Friday evening.

About 5:30 p.m., there had been more than 4,800 power outages throughout Trumbull County, with the highest concentration in Warren.

At 8:30 p.m., 2,800 residences had been without power.

An Ohio Edison representative said the outage was from the weather.

Eggstraordinary Hunt

BOARDMAN

An event called the Eggstraordinary Hunt for children will be at noon to 3 p.m. today at Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Ave.