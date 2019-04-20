‘Family,’ ‘Jeffersons’ rebooted for live special

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

“All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” are coming back to TV, live and for one night only.

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will star in re-creations of episodes from the influential sitcoms born in the 1970s.

Norman Lear, who created “All in the Family” and its spinoff “The Jeffersons,” and Jimmy Kimmel are hosting the ABC prime-time special airing next month, the network said Thursday.

Harrelson and Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker, with Foxx and Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado and Will Ferrell also will appear, ABC said, with more stars to be announced.

The original shows starred Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton as the blue-collar Bunkers, and Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford as the upwardly mobile Jeffersons.