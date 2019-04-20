BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Summer work program for youths

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services will administer the 2019 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Summer Work Program May 1-Sept. 30.

The program is for youths 14 to 17 years old who meet the minimum guidelines. Participants will be paid $10 per hour. The department will use $400,000 of TANF funding from the state and coordinate services with the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center to administer the program.

Applications will be taken at the MCDJFS office at Oak- hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oakhill Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6-7. A parent or guardian must apply for the youth, who does not need to be in attendance to apply. Eligibility may be determined by MCDJFS the day the application is submitted. For information, call Lori Murphy at 330-884-6933.

Sheetz, The Lube among ‘best’ choices

YOUNGSTOWN

Sheetz was ranked No. 4 and Quaker Steak & Lube was No. 6 on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice in the “best regional fast food” category.

The businesses were chosen by a panel of experts and voted on by readers of the newspaper. The category includes fast-food locations that “should be nationwide,” but are available in specific regions. Sheetz was the only convenience store to be named to the list.

Unemployment rate in Ohio falls slightly

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from February to March. State officials Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in March, compared with 4.6 percent the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent in March 2018.

The national rate was 3.8 percent in March, unchanged from February and down from 4 percent in March 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 6,300 jobs from February to March.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, financial activities and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities. Manufacturing saw a decrease of 2,400 jobs. The construction sector gained 2,500 jobs.

Fiat-Chrysler recall cites roll-away risk

DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away.

The recall, expected to start May 31, covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions.

A bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose so when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t know of any related crashes or injuries, but it advises owners shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the cars.

Dealers will replace the bushing at no cost to owners.

