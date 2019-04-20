BIRTHS


April 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Gary and Carly Walkama, Struthers, girl, April 18.

Kurt and Kristy Seachrist, Lisbon, boy, April 18.

Tanaysha Greene, Youngstown, girl, April 18.

Craig and Katie Higham, Youngstown, girl, April 18.

