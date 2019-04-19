Vienna voters to decide on 9.25-mill, 5-year renewal levy

Staff report

VIENNA

Voters in Vienna will decide in the May 7 primary election whether to approve a 9.25-mill, 5-year renewal levy for the Mathews Local School District.

The levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $283 annually, said Brad Panak, the school district’s treasurer. The levy raises $1,460,000 annually.

Those funds make up about 16 percent of the schools’ total operating budget, Panak said.

The funds are crucial, school board President Tarin Brown said.

The levy’s funds supply resources such as fuel for buses and supplies, and also goes toward salaries. This is a tax school district residents already are paying. It is not a new tax.

Brown noted most schools in the state get a majority of funding from tax levies.

The school is not under fiscal caution or fiscal watch, district officials added.