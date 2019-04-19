Vallourec orders OK

YOUNGSTOWN

Vallourec Star says an explosion at the plant Wednesday evening does not affect any pending orders.

A statement by the company also said that although operations at the plant are shut down for a few days, that stoppage already was planned because of the upcoming Easter holiday.

City fire crews were called about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after an explosion at the plant caused by an electrical failure in a furnace that caused a fire and explosion. The statement said hot steel came into contact with water. No one was injured.

The fires were out by the time city fire crews arrived. They stayed on the scene for about 30 minutes before leaving. The statement said Vallourec is assessing the damage done to the furnace.

Home Savings donates

BOARDMAN

Home Savings will present a $2,000 check to Warriors Inc. at 10 a.m. today. The presentation will be at Home Savings Bank at 4005 Hillman Way. The funds will be used to sponsor the community organization’s 15th annual “Unity in the Community” Parade on June 1.

BMW adds nearly 185,000 vehicles to recall over fire risk

DETROIT

BMW is adding nearly 185,000 vehicles in the U.S. to a 2017 recall for possible engine fires.

Two years ago, the company recommended the vehicles be parked outdoors until problems are fixed. The expansion brings the total number of vehicles recalled for the problem to about 925,000.

The recall expansion covers a dozen 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 models from the 2006 model year.

BMW says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into the cars’ positive crankcase ventilation valve heater and cause plastic parts to degrade. That can lead to an electrical short and a possible fire even when the engine isn’t on.

Target recalls wooden toy vehicles

WASHINGTON

Target is recalling Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles. The wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.

The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online. The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, firetruck, taxi, and digger.

Ralph Lauren unveils plastic- bottle shirt

NEW YORK

Earth, meet Polo.

Polo Ralph Lauren on Thursday launched a version of its iconic polo shirt made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water.

David Lauren, the youngest son of the company’s founder and its chief innovation officer, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement that the new shirt is part of a broader strategy of fresh environmental goals throughout the manufacturing process.

The shirts are manufactured in Taiwan, where the bottles are collected. Each uses an average 12 bottles.

Staff/wire reports