Fatal Warren crash was the fourth tragedy for Blackwell family

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

The family of Anthony J. Blackwell, who was killed April 11 on West Market Street when his car was hit from behind as he sat at a traffic light, has seen more than its share of tragedy.

After Thursday’s preliminary hearing in Warren Municipal Court for Joseph L. Myers, the man police say caused the accident, Blackwell’s sister briefly talked about Myers, her brother Anthony, 34, of North Park Avenue, and three of her other brothers who died suddenly.

The sister, who only gave her name as “T Blackwell,” said Anthony’s death is a terrible loss. “He has three beautiful girls. It’s a tragedy.”

She said during the hearing, she saw Myers, 31, of Warren and Leavittsburg smirking. About 10 Blackwell family members attended the hearing.

Myers waived a preliminary hearing, and his charges were bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury. He remains in the county jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

“I need some justice for my family,” she said. “This family needs justice.”

Myers is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply with the orders of a police officer and felony assault.

Warren police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Myers, but he fled north on Pine Street, then west on Youngstown Road before a supervisor called off the chase.

Less than a minute later, Myers crashed into the back of Blackwell’s car at the Parkman Road intersection, causing it to hit the back of another stopped car.

Myers’ Toyota Prius then continued through the intersection, hitting another car and coming to a stop on the other side of the intersection.

Myers fled on foot from the crash, but Patrolman Zach Jones was able to capture Myers a short distance away. Myers assaulted the patrolman while being arrested, which is why Myers is charged with felony assault, police said.

T Blackwell listed three other brothers who have died since 2005: Michael L. Blackwell, 37, who was shot to death Oct. 7, 2017, in Warren; Cory D. Blackwell, 25, who was shot to death Jan. 1, 2013, in Warren; and Justin E. Blackwell, 24, who was shot to death Oct. 27, 2005, in Niles.

Michael Blackwell’s obituary said the family had seven girls and eight boys.

Michael Blackwell’s death occurred in the southeast part of the city near the Willard Pre-K to Grade 8 School. Cory Blackwell was shot inside the former Sunset Lounge at East Market Street and Elm Road. Justin Blackwell was shot in front of a Royal Mall apartment.

No one has been charged in the Warren homicides. It does not appear anyone was ever charged in the Niles case.