Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should bring containers and proper identification.

Peoples Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., Youngstown, various commodities, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should bring proper identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.