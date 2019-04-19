Several Trumbull County areas without power
WARREN — There are more than 4,800 power outages in Trumbull County as of 6:10 p.m. today, according to the Ohio Edison website.
Warren has the highest concentration of power outages, with 3,633 reported outages.
Howland is the next highest, with 1,044 reported outages.
Weathersfield reported 150 outages.
Liberty, Niles and Warren Township reported five or less outages.
Power restoration should be complete by 8:30 p.m., the Ohio Edison website said.
