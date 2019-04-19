Ramp at state Routes 11, 82 shut down after crash

VIENNA — The southbound exit ramp to state Route 11 from eastbound Route 82 was being shut down this morning because of an 8:47 a.m. semi-tractor trailer roll over.

The Trumbull County 911 center said the driver was trapped in the truck.

The driver involved complained of a "large lump on the head" and arm pain, according to the 911 center.