POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

April 11

Theft: An official with a Hubbard bank told police an elderly Elmwood Drive customer had about $25,000 removed from his account via fraudulent electronic withdrawals and transfers.

Scam: A Maple Ridge Drive man who’s a Youngstown State University student reported having received correspondence to his YSU email account that supposedly offered a research-based job, and that he would soon get a $2,985 check for supplies. The email also contained instructions for him to first buy a $2,500 gift card at an area Walmart store and send the caller the routing numbers before the accuser learned that it was a scam.

April 13

Recovered property: A man found a bank card in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Identity fraud: A Youngstown-Hubbard Road woman told officers she received a bill from a collection agency stating she owed more than $750 for services from DirecTV, even though she has no such account.

April 14

Arrest: A traffic stop near Myron Street resulted in the arrest of Richard W. Fricker, 59, of Hall Avenue, Hubbard, who was charged with operating a vehicle impaired. Fricker registered a 0.132 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Theft: A woman reportedly left a Sunoco gas station on Youngstown-Hubbard Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck without having paid for $53 worth of gasoline.

LIBERTY

April 11

Arrest: Officers responded to a landlord-tenant dispute in the 200 block of Colonial Drive, then took into custody Destini L. Favors, 31, of Colonial, Liberty, who was wanted on multiple warrants from the Youngstown Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Identity theft: A Church Hill-Hubbard Road man told authorities that while checking the status of an order online, he discovered two additional orders that he never made, one of which apparently originated in California.

Theft: A Struthers woman reported a wallet with $112 missing from her room at a Motor Inn Drive motel.

April 12

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to arrest Deja J. Thomas, 23, of Kendis Circle, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court on a felony-theft charge.

Recovered property: A Hadley Avenue man found a small calendar and several pens between two cars nearby, as well as a purse in a nearby yard.

Trespassing: A Laurel Avenue woman noticed someone had rummaged through her and her daughter’s vehicles, though it appeared nothing was missing from either.

Theft: A woman accompanied by two children reportedly stole merchandise from Citi Trends, a clothing store at 3489 Belmont Ave, then left in a gold Pontiac Grand Prix vehicle.

Trespassing: Police answered a call about someone having entered a shed in the 4000 block of Parkwood Avenue before filing a criminal-trespassing charge against Joseph A. Dierker, 24, and saying the Tallmadge man did not have permission to be on the property.

April 13

Assault: A Warren woman alleged her boyfriend tried to remove her from his vehicle after they had pulled over near Shannon and Tibbetts-Wick roads during an argument, and as he drove her to work in Niles.

Possible criminal damaging: A Niles woman reported that while in the 500 block of Ventura Drive, she noticed oil leaking from her truck and a small screwdriver underneath.

Assault: A Deerfield man alleged two men in the 5000 block of Liberty Street knocked him to the ground and repeatedly struck him after he had confronted them about a loud party nearby.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 3400 block of Belmont Avenue led to a charge of trafficking in marijuana against Jermaine D. Phipps of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, when, authorities alleged, four bags with individually packaged bags of suspected marijuana were found. Phipps, 23, also had eight empty bags and a foil pouch, both of which are consistent with drug trafficking and distribution, a report stated.

April 14

Summons: Officers responded to a possibly intoxicated man in the Walmart parking lot, 200 Goldie Road, where they wrote a summons charging Jesse L. Ellsworth, 25, with disorderly conduct. Ellsworth, of Bayberry Drive Northeast, Warren, also had two small knives in his hand, though no one was injured, a report indicated.

April 15

Assaults: Two women in the 300 block of Tibbetts-Wick Road each reported having been assaulted by the other.

April 16

Assault: A township woman alleged her juvenile son had assaulted her.

GIRARD

April 12

Arrest: An officer reported that while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Route 422, he saw someone staggering in the area before charging Lucio L. Alesci, 20, of Kenilworth Avenue, Warren, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and underage consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

April 13

Assault: A South Davis Street woman at a nearby home alleged a friend’s daughter punched her face and, after confronting the daughter, the friend then punched the opposite side of her face. The victim had dried blood on and near her mouth, police said.

Domestic violence: Louis Netroe, 44, of East Second Street, Girard, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an argument, an intoxicated Netroe punched the side of her head, leaving redness and swelling near her left ear.

Citation: Police issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Virginia Maloy, 72, of East Wilson Avenue, Girard, with violating a city ordinance pertaining to loose animals after a man reported that while walking his dog in the area, a large dog had attacked his.

April 14

Criminal mischief: A North St. Clair Avenue man alleged a neighbor has thrown dog feces on his front steps and door.

Child endangerment: Officers answered a call about a 3- or 4-year-old girl who was found alone outside in 45-degree weather and rain wearing a T-shirt but no pants. The couple who reported the incident wrapped the child in a blanket before she was reunited with her mother, who surmised she may have gotten out through a broken gate. No charges were filed at the time of the report, however.

Harassment: A Forsythe Avenue man and his son said two former associates have been making such calls to them.

Menacing: A male driver and a female motorist near South Market Street each reported having been threatened by the other during an argument between them. A woman alleged the man claimed his father would kill the accuser and her husband; the man alleged the woman made a series of verbal threats to him.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole a $3 bottle of wine from Trumbull Supermarket, 421 Trumbull Ave.

April 15

Arrest: Two suspicious vehicles at a business in the 300 block of South Market Street after hours caught officers’ attention before they took Adam J. Crook, 29, into custody. Crook, of Shannon Road, Girard, was wanted on a city warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Domestic violence: A 14-year-old Girard boy was charged after his grandmother alleged the teen tried to shove her out of the residence after she had complained about the amount of time he showered. A short time later, a baby sitter alleged, the boy grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him with it.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A woman said her former boyfriend left an apartment in the 900 block of Patricia Drive in her 2009 Nissan Maxima without permission and refused to return the car.

Theft: A North Avenue woman reported discovering five unauthorized automated-teller-machine withdrawals of varying denominations that began in February and totaled $740.

April 16

Arrest: Authorities responded to a report that a man had fired a shot in the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue, then charged Jason R. Duecaster, 34, of Trumbull, Girard, with menacing of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after saying they had to use a stun gun to bring a defiant and uncooperative Duecaster under control. No firearm was found, though a spent 9 mm shell casing was located; in addition, Duecaster threatened to fight with an officer en route to the station and continued making threats while being processed, a report indicated.

Harassment: A Greenwood Avenue boy said he received a Facebook message that contained what he interpreted as an implied threat.

Trespassing: A man who had recently bought a vacant lot near South Davis Street reported having found a large pile of rotted meat in the back of the property.

April 17

Overdose: Authorities received information that a woman had overdosed on heroin in the 200 block of Church Hill Road, where the victim was reportedly found with pale skin, labored breathing and profuse sweating before being taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.