ODOT announces traffic advisories for I-680
YOUNGSTOWN — Beginning Monday, traffic along Interstate 680 northbound between Belle Vista Avenue and state Route 711 will be reduced to one lane between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day for bridge reconstruction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
This lane restriction will last until further notice.
Beginning April 29, the ramp from I-680 southbound to South Avenue will be closed through mid-May for bridge repairs and painting.
Motorists must detour from I-680 southbound to state Route 170 and Midlothian Boulevard to South Avenue.
