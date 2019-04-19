MUELLER REPORT | Portman weighs in on redacted release

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman weighed in this morning on the redacted Mueller report.

“The report confirms several key facts consistent with the summary of findings by Attorney General William Barr,” said Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican. “One, the report confirms there was no conspiracy or collusion to violate U.S. law between Russia and the Trump campaign. Second, while the report documents a number of actions taken by the president or his associates that were inappropriate, the special counsel reached no conclusion on obstruction of justice.

"Attorney General Barr and Deputy Attorney General [Rod] Rosenstein have concluded that the special counsel’s investigation did not include sufficient evidence to warrant any obstruction of justice charges.”

Portman added: “Finally, and very importantly, the report makes clear that the Russians undertook significant efforts to meddle in the 2016 election. There are new details about the extent to which the Russians worked to undermine our democracy and I hope that the House and Senate review these findings carefully and continue to work together to ensure this type of election interference never, ever happens again.”