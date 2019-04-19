Man who launched Amber Alert will be arraigned today

WARREN — James A. Stennett, 20, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on misdemeanor domestic violence and interference with custody after police say he made threatening remarks as he took his son, 2 months old, from his son's mother on Hazelwood Avenue Southeast Thursday.

The incident prompted officials to issue an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon that was canceled after the child was safely turned over to police and Stennett was arrested around 8 p.m. on Berkshire Drive Southeast.

Stennett took the boy from the home he shared with the baby’s mother, 19, about 1:20 p.m. while threatening to shoot police if they tried to take the boy.

A Warren police report says the woman told police the incident began with her walking out of their home to avoid Stennett while leaving the baby on the couch.

Stennett locked her out, so she pounded on the door and kicked the glass storm door at the same time Stennett was opening the main door, causing pieces of the storm door to hit him in the face, breaking his glasses.

Stennett threw her down and started to choke her next to the baby, she said. When he stopped, she told him she was leaving. Stennett pushed her down and kicked her, she said. That’s when he drove away with their son. She said she didn’t think Stennett would hurt their son, but said he keeps a shotgun in his car. Police found no injuries on the woman. She did not seek medical treatment.